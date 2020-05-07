2020 NFL Preseason Schedule Released: Opponents, Dates, Times and More

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The hype for the 2020 NFL season can officially begin with the release of the league's preseason schedule.

As previously announced, the preseason will kick off on Aug. 6 when the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, for the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

Here is the full schedule of nationally televised preseason games, via NFL.com:

Aug. 6: Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

Aug. 20: New York Jets at Detroit Lions, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Aug. 22: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8 p.m. ET (CBS)

Aug. 23: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8 p.m. ET (Fox)

Aug. 24: Washington at Indianapolis Colts, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Aug. 28: Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons, 8 p.m. ET (CBS)

Aug. 30: Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns, 4 p.m. ET (FOX)

Aug. 30: Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

*Full preseason schedule can be viewed at NFL.com.

All eyes will be focused on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their preseason opener on the road at Heinz Field against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That will be the first game of Tom Brady's NFL career playing for an organization other than the New England Patriots.

The Buccaneers continued to raid former Patriots stars on April 21 when they acquired Rob Gronkowski, who is ending his retirement to play with Brady again.

Brady was managed carefully during the preseason in recent years with the Patriots. The 42-year-old appeared in just one exhibition game last season and hasn't played in more than two games since 2015.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians will have to determine the best way to use Brady now to get him accustomed to playing with new wide receivers like Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.

Fans may get some indication of who Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will use as Brady's replacement in their preseason opener against the Detroit Lions.

Even though the Buccaneers were the talk of the offseason because of Brady, it's the Kansas City Chiefs who enter 2020 as the reigning Super Bowl champions. Patrick Mahomes engineered three playoff comebacks trailing by at least 10 points to lead the franchise to its first title in 50 years.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will begin their title defense at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Staying in the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens were the best team in the NFL during the regular season (14-2). Lamar Jackson, fresh off being named NFL MVP, is Mahomes' top competition for the title of best quarterback in the NFL.

This will be Jackson's second full season as Baltimore's starting quarterback. The Ravens will show off their roster against the Buffalo Bills at home.

While the Ravens and Chiefs are set at quarterback for the foreseeable future, a number of teams are welcoming new signal-callers who they hope will help them compete for Super Bowls.

Philip Rivers (Indianapolis Colts), Teddy Bridgewater (Carolina Panthers) and Nick Foles (Chicago Bears) are among the notable quarterbacks who will make their first start for new teams this preseason.

In addition to those veteran quarterbacks, high-profile rookies like Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals), Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins), Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers) and Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers) will also make their NFL debuts in preseason games.

Love is in the most unique position as a first-round quarterback because he's not going to play unless Aaron Rodgers is injured. The other three have at least a good chance to see time during the regular season.

Coming off a breakout 2019 season, the San Francisco 49ers were one quarter away from beating the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. After rumors they could pursue Brady in free agency, the 49ers will run it back with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback and a loaded roster.

The NFC West has the potential to be the best division in the NFL. The 49ers breezed through the NFC playoffs last year after a 13-3 record in the regular season. The Seattle Seahawks have a dynamic offense with Russell Wilson, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

The Los Angeles Rams are one year removed from playing in the Super Bowl and finished a respectable 9-7 last season. The Arizona Cardinals added DeAndre Hopkins to an offense that already has Kyler Murray, Larry Fitzgerald, Kenyan Drake and Christian Kirk.

Hopkins will make his first appearance in a Cardinals uniform at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers.

There is no shortage of storylines in the NFL heading into 2020, with more being added coming out of the draft April 23-25.