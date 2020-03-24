Cardinals Donate $1M to Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund amid Pandemic

The Arizona Cardinals and Michael Bidwill, the team's chairman and president, made a $1 million donation to Arizona's coronavirus relief fund amid the ongoing pandemic.

"Like so many in our community, this unprecedented crisis has us asking what we can do to help and what might have the greatest impact," Bidwill said in a statement. "We are grateful for the creation of this relief fund, are proud to support its critically important mission and hope that others throughout the community can join this effort in whatever way that they are able."

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey set up the state's COVID-19 fund to provide the necessary resources to local food banks, homeless shelters, medical personnel and others impacted by the pandemic.

In a letter to U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Ducey wrote Arizona has been "catastrophically affected" by the coronavirus and required federal funds to adequately counteract the spread.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, doctors have confirmed 234 cases of the coronavirus throughout the state, with two people dying from the disease.

The Cardinals join the growing list of NFL teams that have pledged money and/or supplies to aid in the relief effort.

