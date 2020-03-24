WWE Raw Ratings Drop to 2M Viewers amid WrestleMania 36 Build

Brian Ach/Getty Images

Monday night's episode of Raw on USA Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, saw its viewership drop compared to last week's show.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw averaged 2.006 million viewers during its three-hour broadcast. That is down from last week's 2.335 million. The number of viewers steadily declined over each of show's three hours, from 2.289 million to 2.004 million and finally 1.726 million.

Monday's Raw was heavy on the build to WrestleMania 36, which will be a two-night event on April 4 and 5. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, WrestleMania was moved from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida—where over 70,000 fans were expected to attend—to the Performance Center with no fans in attendance.

While there were a couple of matches Monday, the show was primarily anchored by strong promos from Paul Heyman, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins and Randy Orton.

Heyman cut a promo on Drew McIntyre on behalf of his client, WWE champion Brock Lesnar, to open the show. Styles later cut a promo on The Undertaker and established a new stipulation for their match at WrestleMania—a Boneyard Match.

Rollins cut what was arguably the best promo of his career, taking credit for the success of NXT, the Performance Center and Kevin Owens, who will be his opponent at WrestleMania.

Orton closed the show by accepting Edge's challenge for a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania. The Viper continued his incredible mic work as of late and went so far as to call Edge a junkie for his own ego.

WWE also continued its recent trend of showing old matches to fill time. On Monday, it aired the Triple Threat match between Lesnar, Rollins and John Cena from Royal Rumble 2015 and the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Asuka at WrestleMania 34.

Two new matches were announced for WrestleMania as well with Andrade and Angel Garza challenging The Street Profits for the Raw Tag Team Championships and Aleister Black facing Bobby Lashley.

Andrade and Garza, The Street Profits and Black were all victorious in tune-up matches for WrestleMania on Monday's Raw.

Next week's Raw will be the go-home show prior to WrestleMania, and it is once again scheduled to emanate from the Performance Center with no fans on hand.

