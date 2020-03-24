Devin McCourty Says People 'Burying' Patriots After Tom Brady Signed with Bucs

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty doesn't believe the franchise's window for contenting for a Super Bowl closed the moment Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In an essay for The Players' Tribune, the longtime Patriot acknowledged the team is prepared for life after Brady:

"People are going to say that because Tom's gone, the dynasty is over. They're already burying us, far as I can tell. And that's fine. Let 'em. We've never listened to the noise, and we're not about to start now. But the task is definitely taller this coming year than it has been in years past. There's more work to do. And it's not gonna be so easy this time around.

"That's where the new challenge comes in."

