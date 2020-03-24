Ja Morant Named Unanimous NBA ROY over Zion Williamson in ESPN Survey

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMarch 24, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 31: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans and Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies stand on the court during a NBA game at Smoothie King Center on January 31, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Last year's No. 2 overall pick Ja Morant was voted the 2019 NBA Rookie of the Year by all 70 local, national and international NBA writers and reporters polled for an ESPN survey, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps

The budding Memphis Grizzlies star's perfect 350 points (five points given for a first-place vote) edged out New Orleans Pelicans rookie No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson, who earned 51 second-place votes for a total of 164 points. 

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

