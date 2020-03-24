Ja Morant Named Unanimous NBA ROY over Zion Williamson in ESPN Survey

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Last year's No. 2 overall pick Ja Morant was voted the 2019 NBA Rookie of the Year by all 70 local, national and international NBA writers and reporters polled for an ESPN survey, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

The budding Memphis Grizzlies star's perfect 350 points (five points given for a first-place vote) edged out New Orleans Pelicans rookie No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson, who earned 51 second-place votes for a total of 164 points.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.