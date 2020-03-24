Matt Hardy Says 'I Have Great Respect For' WWE's Vince McMahon After Joining AEW

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

Matt Hardy said Monday that he holds no ill will toward WWE and Vince McMahon despite leaving the company to sign with AEW.

When asked by a fan on Twitter if he still likes McMahon, Hardy offered the following response: "Yes. I have great respect for Vince &and will always be grateful for the opportunities he gave me. I had to leave because we didn't share the same visions for my future. My decision to leave was ultimately based on business and to ensure my own happiness going forward."

Hardy made a surprise debut for AEW on last week's episode of Dynamite when he appeared on a balcony and was named the replacement for Nick Jackson on The Elite's team for Blood and Guts against The Inner Circle.

