What's a Boneyard Match? Becky Lynch Attacks Shayna Baszler and More Raw Fallout

Credit: WWE.com

WWE held another episode of Raw in front of an empty crowd at the Performance Center this week as the world continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The company was in full hype mode this week as it prepares for a two-day WrestleMania 36 on April 4 and 5 from the PC and other locations.

Raw had a few live matches such as Andrade and Angle Garza vs. Ricochet and Cedric Alexander as well as The Street Profits vs. two stars from NXT.

The rest of the show was filled with video packages and replays of past pay-per-view matches. Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena vs. Seth Rollins from Royal Rumble 2015 came after Paul Heyman and The Beast made an appearance to talk about Drew McIntyre.

Let's take a look at some of the top segments and the fallout from this week's show.

