What's a Boneyard Match? Becky Lynch Attacks Shayna Baszler and More Raw Fallout
WWE held another episode of Raw in front of an empty crowd at the Performance Center this week as the world continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
The company was in full hype mode this week as it prepares for a two-day WrestleMania 36 on April 4 and 5 from the PC and other locations.
Raw had a few live matches such as Andrade and Angle Garza vs. Ricochet and Cedric Alexander as well as The Street Profits vs. two stars from NXT.
The rest of the show was filled with video packages and replays of past pay-per-view matches. Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena vs. Seth Rollins from Royal Rumble 2015 came after Paul Heyman and The Beast made an appearance to talk about Drew McIntyre.
Let's take a look at some of the top segments and the fallout from this week's show.
What Is a Boneyard Match?
AJ Styles and The Undertaker will meet for the second time at WrestleMania 36, but this is not going to be a standard match like their last encounter.
The Phenomenal One challenged The Deadman to something he referred to as "a Boneyard match." This left the WWE Universe with some questions: What is a Boneyard match? Where will it take place? Will this help or hurt their performance?
If this is anything like the Graveyard match we saw between Sting and Vampiro in WCW, it is going to be as goofy as anything we have ever seen at WrestleMania.
A boneyard can be a cemetery but the term can also refer to a scrapyard for airplanes, but it is unlikely The Deadman and Styles will be fighting next to a decommissioned biplane.
WWE is making adjustments to the PPV, and part of that involves holding matches outside of the Performance Center. Let's hope management has something special planned so this bout doesn't end up being a joke.
Ricochet and Cedric Alexander Can Help Each Other
Ricochet and Cedric Alexander are two of the most versatile performers on the Raw roster. For some reason, WWE has been burying them lately.
Alexander is lucky if he can get on television these days, while Ricochet went from being the No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship at Super ShowDown to not being able to pick up a win.
Management put them together for a tag match against Andrade and Angel Garza, and while this was just meant to give the heels an easy win, they made for a solid duo.
Since WWE clearly has no plans to push Alexander or Ricochet as singles stars anytime soon, it should consider giving them a chance to perform as a tag team.
Their styles are similar and they already wear similar attire, so all they would have to do is coordinate so they look like partners.
Imagine seeing them against the likes of The Usos, The Street Profits, The New Day or The Viking Raiders. They could help the division and themselves if WWE just gives them a chance.
Becky Lynch Attacks Shayna Baszler
For the first time in this feud, Becky Lynch came out on top when she attacked Shayna Baszler with a steel chair during an interview on Raw.
Up until this point, The Queen of Spades has appeared unstoppable. She made The Man bleed in her first appearance on the main roster and she defeated five other women inside the Elimination Chamber. This is not the kind of person you mess with.
Lynch is not one to back down but she may have put herself into a corner with this attack. Now, Baszler will be out for more than just gold—she will be looking for revenge.
The heel psyche is simple to understand. Even though Baszler literally drew first blood in this feud, being attacked by Lynch in retaliation will only make her feel more justified in trying to hurt The Man.
This is a huge test for the Raw newcomer as she is set to face one of the most popular women in the division at the biggest show of the year, but they will not have the benefit of a live crowd to feed them reactions.
It will be interesting to see if they have a regular match or if WWE adds a stipulation next week. Making this more than a singles bout might be the best way to keep the intensity high for this feud.
Randy Orton Accepts Edge's WrestleMania Challenge
Randy Orton and Edge have barely been in the same building since The Viper attacked his former tag team partner the night after the Royal Rumble.
The Rated-R Superstar challenged Orton to a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36, and on Monday's Raw, he accepted.
We all knew this fight would happen, but it has still been great to watch two amazing performers carry the storyline with their promo work.
This is the most personal feud in WWE right now and giving their showdown a stipulation that requires keeping an opponent down for a 10-count is going to lead to this being more violent than a regular contest.
With just one Raw left before 'Mania takes place, WWE has to choose between having a physical confrontation or keeping them apart until the bell rings for their match.
We should expect Edge to make one more appearance next week to keep the build going. Don't be surprised if Beth Phoenix is there with him to show support.