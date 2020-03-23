Broncos Rumors: LB Jeremiah Attaochu Agrees to New 1-Year Contract

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMarch 24, 2020

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 29: Jeremiah Attaochu #97 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after a fourth quarter sack against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos will re-sign outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu on a one-year contract, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday night.

The 27-year-old joined the Broncos on Oct. 1 after Bradley Chubb suffered a partially torn ACL that ended his season after four games.

Attaochu recorded 3.5 sacks and 21 tackles (14 solo) in 12 games (five starts).

The San Diego Chargers used a second-round draft pick on Attaochu in 2014. The Georgia Tech product played for the Chargers through the 2017 season, notching 10 of his 15.5 sacks with the team, including a career-high six in '15.

Attaochu spent the 2018 season with the New York Jets after a brief stint with the San Francisco 49ers from March to September, appearing in 11 games (zero starts) and recording two sacks. He signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in April, but they released him Sept. 1.

Attaochu will enter 2020 as depth behind Chubb and three-time All-Pro outside linebacker Von Miller.

