Cowboys' Travis Frederick Announces Retirement at 29; Played 7 NFL Seasons

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick announced on Twitter Monday he will retire from the NFL:

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones provided a statement on Frederick's news:

The 29-year-old was a first-round draft pick in 2013 and earned five Pro Bowl selections during his career, including last season after he missed all of 2018 due to Guillain-Barre syndrome, an autoimmune disease that affects the nervous system.

Frederick was selected first-team All-Pro once and was a two-time selection to the second team.

According to Pro Football Focus, Frederick was the most valuable center in the NFL since he entered the league.

Frederick also played 100 percent of snaps in all six of his healthy seasons, per Pro Football Reference.

Despite his production on the field, he explained the problems that came from this past season:

"I made my return to the field, played well overall, and was selected to the Pro Bowl, but it was a difficult year for me. Each day I faced a struggle: I could no longer perform at my highest level. Playing 'well' is not what I expect of myself and it is not what my teammates deserve. Because of this, I know that my days as a football player are done. I am proud of what I have accomplished in my career, and I walk away with my head held high."

His absence could leave the Cowboys shorthanded on the offensive line, even with Pro Bowlers Tyron Smith and Zack Martin anchoring the unit.

Joe Looney can play center after re-signing with the team, but Dallas could also address the position in free agency or the draft.