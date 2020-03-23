Saints News: Deatrick Nichols Agrees to Contract; Led XFL with 3 INT in 2020

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2020

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 16: Deatrick Nichols #32 of the Houston Roughnecks looks on before the game against the St. Louis BattleHawks at TDECU Stadium on February 16, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas Campbell/XFL via Getty Images)
XFL/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to a deal with cornerback Deatrick Nichols, according to his agent Aston Wilson.

Nichols spent the past few months in the XFL, leading the league with three interceptions for the Houston Roughnecks.

He became the second player from the XFL to sign an NFL contract. The first was quarterback P.J. Walker, who agreed to a deal with the Carolina Panthers on Monday, per ESPN's David Newton.

Nichols was a standout at South Florida, totaling 11 interceptions in his final three seasons before trying to make it in the NFL as an undrafted free agent.

Though he signed with the Arizona Cardinals, he mostly spent time in the practice squad before playing two games with the team in 2018. Per Pro Football Reference, he played 11 snaps on special teams and zero on defense.

Despite his limited action as a professional, he was a ninth-round draft pick in the XFL and played well before the league shut down due to the coronavirus.

The 25-year-old totaled 24 tackles and a sack to go with his three picks.

Video Play Button

Nichols will try to take advantage of his second chance with the Saints, a team that finished 11th in yards allowed per pass attempt in 2019.

