Edge vs. Randy Orton Last Man Standing Match Confirmed for WrestleMania 36

Credit: WWE.com

Randy Orton officially accepted Edge's challenge for a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36.

Orton and Edge were headed for a WrestleMania battle the moment The Viper RKO'd his former tag team partner and hit him with a one-man Con-Chair-To.

He antagonized The Rated-R Superstar further in a segment with Edge's wife Beth Phoenix during the March 2 edition of Raw. Orton defended his actions by saying he wanted to put Edge out to pasture for his own good.

When Phoenix took exception to the comments, she received an RKO.

Two weeks later, Edge raised the stakes and demanded Orton face him in a Last Man Standing match.

The extraordinary circumstances surrounding this year's WrestleMania provide an added level of intrigue about the stipulation.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE moved the show from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, to its Performance Center in Orlando. Not only will the arena be empty, but PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson also reported the promotion will tape WrestleMania 36 on Wednesday and Thursday to later air April 5 and 6.

That could allow WWE to experiment with things that simply aren't feasible on a live program with fans in attendance. Edge and Orton could brawl throughout the Performance Center, not unlike The Rock and Mankind during their clash in an empty arena on Halftime Heat.

Given the level of animosity between the two stars, Edge and Orton are bound to hold nothing back when they step inside the squared circle.