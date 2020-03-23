Patriots Rumors: Stephen Gostkowski Cut; Franchise's All-Time Leading Scorer

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2020

New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Tom Brady isn't the only longtime member of the New England Patriots departing the team this offseason.

According to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe, the Pats are releasing kicker Stephen Gostkowski, the franchise's all-time leading scorer.

The NFL Network's Michael Giardi added that Gostkowski "expressed a desire to play back in January but said he needed to get healthy first. Still had a limp from in-season hip surgery."

The veteran kicker played in just four games last season, with his season ending prematurely due to a left hip injury. In his stead, the team turned to a number of kickers, including Nick Folk (14-for-17 on field goals), Mike Nugent (5-for-8) and Kai Forbath (1-of-1).

The team currently has a vacancy at the position, with Folk—who finished the season as the kicker—remaining a free agent. 

Gostkowski, 36, was excellent during his 14 seasons in New England, converting 374-of-428 field goals (87.4 percent) and 653-of-664 extra points (98 percent). In the postseason, he was 31-for-36 on field goals and 79-for-83 on extra points. 

Video Play Button

His 1,775 points is the most in franchise history, and his six Super Bowl appearances are tied for second-most in NFL history, trailing only Tom Brady (nine). He was a four-time Pro Bowler, two-time first-team All-Pro and three-time champion. 

With Brady and Gostkowski gone, special teams standout Matthew Slater is now the longest-tenured Patriot at 12 seasons.

