HHH Mocks Deontay Wilder, Matt Hardy Talks AEW-NJPW and R-Truth Wins 24/7 Title

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Triple H Takes Shot at Deontay Wilder

ESPN aired a replay of WrestleMania XXX from 2014 on Sunday night. The event featured a match between Triple H and Daniel Bryan, which set the stage for D-Bry's victory over Batista and Randy Orton later in the night to become the WWE world heavyweight champion.

The Cerebral Assassin used the opportunity to deliver a jab to boxing superstar Deontay Wilder, who blamed his exotic ring gear for a loss to Tyson Fury in February:

Wilder explained the problems he dealt with after wearing a heavy costume for his walk to the ring to Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole following the knockout loss:

"He didn't hurt me at all, but the simple fact is ... that my uniform was way too heavy for me. I didn't have no legs from the beginning of the fight. In the third round, my legs were just shot all the way through. But I'm a warrior and people know that I'm a warrior. It could easily be told that I didn't have legs or anything. A lot of people were telling me, 'It looked like something was wrong with you.' Something was, but when you're in the ring, you have to bluff a lot of things. I tried my best to do so. I knew I didn't have the legs because of my uniform.

"I was only able to put it on [for the first time] the night before, but I didn't think it was going to be that heavy. It weighed 40, 40-some pounds with the helmet and all the batteries. I wanted my tribute to be great for Black History Month. I wanted it to be good and I guess I put that before anything."

Fury, who joined WWE for a short run in October that culminated with a win over Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel, won the WBC, The Ring and lineal heavyweight titles by beating Wilder. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were in attendance for the bout.

Matt Hardy Confirms Interest in New Japan Pro-Wrestling

Hardy recently signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling and made his AEW Dynamite debut Wednesday by bringing back the Broken gimmick that brought him so much success in TNA.

Like many AEW stars, the 45-year-old North Carolina star confirmed on social media his contract allows him to book New Japan Pro-Wrestling dates and said he'd be interested.

"My contract would allow that," Hardy wrote on Twitter. "Truth be told, I'd love the opportunity to perform on a NJPW Wrestle Kingdom show in some capacity."

Although his Broken and Woken characters didn't gain as much traction within the more confined creative environment in WWE, they've been a hit with diehard wrestling fans.

That's likely going to allow him to find success in AEW, and the same would probably hold true in NJPW.

R-Truth Regains WWE 24/7 Championship

R-Truth has become the face of the 24/7 title, and he's back in control of the belt heading into WrestleMania 36 after coming out of a car trunk to defeat Riddick Moss while he was out jogging Sunday.

Moss' 41-day run as the champion set a new record for the belt, which debuted last May. R-Truth started his 35th reign with the win.

The WWE announced WrestleMania will now take place over the course of two nights (April 4 and April 5) at the Performance Center in Florida without fans in attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic. The situation could make the 24/7 title more prominent.

With more time to fill and endless possibilities given the falls-count-anywhere nature of the belt, it's likely to change hands frequently over the two-day event. Don't be surprised if R-Truth wins and drops the belt on several occasions along the way.