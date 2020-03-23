Cowboys Rumors: Dontari Poe in Contract Talks amid Search for DT Upgrades

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly in contract negotiations with free-agent defensive tackle Dontari Poe, who spent the past two seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Monday the deal is "not done yet but could be by the end of today if all goes well."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

