Cowboys Rumors: Dontari Poe in Contract Talks amid Search for DT Upgrades

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2020

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Dontari Poe (95) runs on the field against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly in contract negotiations with free-agent defensive tackle Dontari Poe, who spent the past two seasons with the Carolina Panthers

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Monday the deal is "not done yet but could be by the end of today if all goes well."

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

