Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence Helps Supply Meals to First Responders Amid COVID-19

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence enlisted the help of teammates Jaylon Smith and Daniel Ross as well as local food-truck owners to help support Dallas first responders who are currently dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawrence told Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News the Cowboys players had been brainstorming "what we can do during these tough times."

"We have nurses. We have doctors. We have police officers. We have all these first responders who are out here doing all the hard and dirty work to (fight) the virus," he said. "We just wanted to basically give back. ... We're still doing our part."

They are also in the process of helping smaller companies in the area during the tough times:

Ahmer Khan, who owns the Cousins Maine Lobster truck in Dallas, told Gehlken the impact of COVID-19 on small businesses has been "devastating."

"So we've taken a huge hit. All of that has been shut down for us ever since the news came out," he said. "... It means a lot for us for (Cowboys players like Lawrence) to help cover some of our cost; we're on the hook for all of this inventory. To be able to donate to first responders at an event like this is great for us."

Lawrence is a South Carolina native who attended Boise State in Idaho. He arrived to Dallas as a second-round pick in the 2014 draft and has since developed into one of the NFL's best edge-rushers with 39 sacks over the past five seasons. He earned Pro Bowl selections in 2017 and 2018.

Shivers Lunch Box owner Terance Shivers also praised the NFL player's efforts to Gehlken.

"Most of my income comes from my food truck by being in front of the high school," Shivers said. "Obviously, with them not being open, I can't do what I normally do. It threw a little monkey wrench into our business. With this opportunity, it helped out a little bit. We're still trying to do other things."

The NFL offseason has moved forward despite the pandemic with the start of free agency last week. The league announced offseason workouts have been postponed indefinitely, all fan events for the 2020 draft in late April have been canceled and a change of venue is under consideration.