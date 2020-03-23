Jets Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jadeveon Clowney, Yannick Ngakoue Trade, More

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Arguably no team in the NFL has done more to reshape its roster during free agency than the New York Jets.

The team has: cut starting cornerbacks Darryl Roberts and Trumaine Johnson; signed offensive linemen Josh Andrews, Greg Van Roten, Alex Lewis, George Fant and Connor McGovern; added corners Pierre Desir, Arthur Maulet and Brian Poole, and snatched up backup linebacker Neville Hewitt and safety Marqui Christian.

Nearly all of them come on team-friendly contracts, and they all help general manager Joe Douglas shape the roster more into what he wants than what he took over last June.

As the first wave of free agency passes, let's check in on the most recent news surrounding the Jets.

Clowney Unlikely To Draw Interest At Current Price

New York has repeatedly been tied to the biggest-name defensive lineman available in this year's free agency, but don't hold your breath to see him in green and white.

According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, the Jets aren't expected to get involved with Jadeveon Clowney unless his asking price drops significantly. And the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson reported the 27-year-old Clowney—a Pro Bowler in 2016-18—is looking for a deal in the range of $20 million per year.

It seems increasingly likely that Clowney could take a guaranteed one-year deal, either back in Seattle or elsewhere, before returning to the free-agent market next spring.

That's a big bet for a player who recorded a career-low three sacks this past season, but it might be all he can get.

Ngakoue Not An Option In Sign-And-Trade

In lieu of Clowney, another potential option that's been floated for the Jets for quite some time is Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

The 24-year-old has only been in the league for four years, but he has amassed 37.5 sacks during that time, including 12 in 2017. He was recently franchise-tagged by Jacksonville but has shown displeasure with the lack of a long-term deal.

For the Jets to acquire him, Jacksonville would have to agree to a sign-and-trade, which, according to Cimini, is too cost prohibitive in terms of both contract money and picks they would have to send away.

Anderson Yet To Draw A Market

One of New York's biggest priorities this offseason has been re-signing wide receiver Robby Anderson—but at the right price.

Anderson opted to enter free agency because he thought he could get a better deal, but according to The Athletic's Connor Hughes, those offers haven't materialized.

Per Hughes, a number of league sources have said there simply isn't a big market for Anderson, who despite being one of the NFL's better deep threats, has only averaged 51 catches per season over the past two years.

The Jets would be willing—happy even—to bring Anderson back into the fold at $9-10 million per year. But the $13 million-plus he's reportedly looking for isn't a deal they're willing to make.

Unless a new suitor appears for Anderson, the longer this drags out, the better for the Jets' bottom line.

Follow Keegan on Twitter, @ByKeeganPope.