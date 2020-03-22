Video: Celtics' Tacko Fall Uses TikTok to Show Fans Pros, Cons of Being 7'5"

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMarch 23, 2020

Boston Celtics' Tacko Fall (99) reacts after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Boston, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics center Tacko Fall is using the NBA's hiatus to explain on TikTok what it's like to live as a 7'5", 311-pound person:

Fall displayed how much taller he is than his shower head and how he avoids hitting his head on doorways in his house.

The Celtics signed Fall as an undrafted free agent last year. The 24-year-old Central Florida product has spent most of the 2019-20 campaign in the G League with the Maine Red Claws. However, Boston showered him with love when he recorded his first home minutes with the Celtics in December:

Fall appeared in six games for the Celtics. He was averaging 12.9 points and 11.1 rebounds across 29 contests in the G League before the season was suspended.       

