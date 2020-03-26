Men's NCAA Tournament's Best Sweet 16 Games in the Last 10 Years

0 of 11

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Had the 2020 men's NCAA tournament gone as planned, the bracket would be trimmed to the Sweet 16. This upcoming stretch would have determined this season's Final Four teams.

Unfortunately, that's not happening. Fortunately, we have memories to enjoy.

During the last decade, the Sweet 16 has provided a few unforgettable shots and watched a few Cinderella teams continue their improbable runs in March Madness.

We're remembering some of the best matchups in this round. The order is chronological.