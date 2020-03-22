Steve Kerr: Michael Jordan Was 'Fried' Before MLB Break, Hiatus Helped Bulls Win

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

One of the great conversations for NBA fans has always been what might have happened if Michael Jordan didn't take a break from basketball in the middle of his career to play baseball. Would the Bulls have won eight championships?

But his former teammate, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, believes the assumption that the Bulls would have continued winning is flawed. He told David Aldridge and Michael Lee of The Athletic that Jordan was "fried" before his baseball sabbatical:

"Sometimes people say to me, 'If Michael had stayed, you guys would've won eight in a row.' That's the most preposterous thing I have ever heard. People have no idea how emotionally draining it is for a team to keep winning.

"To me, the reason we won the second three was because he got away and recharged his batteries. He needed it, desperately. And that's why he left. He was just burned out. There were all of these theories: Did David Stern tell him you can't play? Like, yeah, that would be very smart—the greatest player ever and we're going to punish him for gambling or whatever? What are we even talking about? That's dumb. All of those conspiracy theories were dumb. Bottom line was, he was fried. Going through a lot with his father's death. Just getting away for two years, recharged his batteries and got him ready for the next three."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.