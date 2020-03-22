Steve Kerr: Michael Jordan Was 'Fried' Before MLB Break, Hiatus Helped Bulls Win

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 22, 2020

CHICAGO - MAY 3: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls talks to Steve Kerr #25 of the Chicago Bulls during a game played on May 3, 1998 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1998 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

One of the great conversations for NBA fans has always been what might have happened if Michael Jordan didn't take a break from basketball in the middle of his career to play baseball. Would the Bulls have won eight championships?

But his former teammate, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, believes the assumption that the Bulls would have continued winning is flawed. He told David Aldridge and Michael Lee of The Athletic that Jordan was "fried" before his baseball sabbatical:

"Sometimes people say to me, 'If Michael had stayed, you guys would've won eight in a row.' That's the most preposterous thing I have ever heard. People have no idea how emotionally draining it is for a team to keep winning.

"To me, the reason we won the second three was because he got away and recharged his batteries. He needed it, desperately. And that's why he left. He was just burned out. There were all of these theories: Did David Stern tell him you can't play? Like, yeah, that would be very smart—the greatest player ever and we're going to punish him for gambling or whatever? What are we even talking about? That's dumb. All of those conspiracy theories were dumb. Bottom line was, he was fried. Going through a lot with his father's death. Just getting away for two years, recharged his batteries and got him ready for the next three."

                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Giannis Is MVP If the Season Doesn't Resume

    As great as LeBron has been all season, Greek Freak has been better on both ends of the court.

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis Is MVP If the Season Doesn't Resume

    Mo Dakhil
    via Bleacher Report

    Changes We Could See When NBA Returns

    Based on Adam Silver's comments and our speculation, the only sure thing is that the league will be altered when play resumes

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Changes We Could See When NBA Returns

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Rudy Gobert Provides Health Update

    Jazz star tweets he's experiencing loss of smell and taste as one of the symptoms of COVID-19

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rudy Gobert Provides Health Update

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Latest Rumors on 2020 NBA Draft

    Catch up on who declared for the draft following the cancelation of March Madness ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Latest Rumors on 2020 NBA Draft

    Theo Salaun
    via Bleacher Report