Mavericks' Seth Curry Provides 115 Meals for 1st Responders Amid the Coronavirus

Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry is supporting first responders in Dallas amid the coronavirus pandemic, providing 115 meals for them, according to the team's community relations department:

It was part of a joint effort from the team's players, owner Mark Cuban, CEO Cynt Marshall, general manager and president of basketball operations Donnie Nelson and head coach Rick Carlisle.

A number of players, owners and coaches around sports, including the NBA, have been giving back to local communities as the coronavirus outbreak continues to affect the United States, from arena workers to first responders and beyond. It's a bit of uplifting news as states and cities continue to take measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.