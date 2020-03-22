Tom Brady Shares Funny Text from Mother About ESPN's 7-Hour Brady Special

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMarch 22, 2020

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots hugs his mother Galynn after the Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

ESPN is airing seven-hour special Sunday that chronicles Tom Brady's most memorable moments as the New England Patriots quarterback for 20 years.

Brady's mother, Galynn, texted her son to let him know she was watching (h/t NBC Sports' Justin Leger): "We are watching ESPN. 6 or 7 hours today of patriot games. I think they think you retired."

Brady, who became a free agent for the first time in his career, announced last Tuesday that he was not returning to the Patriots:

The 42-year-old future Hall of Famer officially signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday:

Brady won an all-time most six Super Bowl championships in New England, and the organization took an ad out in Sunday's Tampa Bay Times to thank him:

The Buccaneers have not made the playoffs since the 2007 season. Super Bowl LV is scheduled to be played at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium. No team has ever played the Super Bowl in its home stadium—giving Brady yet another shot at history.

