Tom Brady Rumors: Raiders Were 'Sniffing Around' Before QB Chose Buccaneers

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 22, 2020

ARCHIVO - En imagen de archivo del 4 de enero de 2020, el quarterback Tom Brady, de los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra, ingresa a la cancha antes del inicio de un duelo de comodines de los playoffs de la NFL ante los Titans de Tennessee, en Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Foto/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly had their eyes on Tom Brady before the future Hall of Famer elected to go to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, Las Vegas was "sniffing around Brady as late as this week."

Alas, the former New England Patriots great signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with Tampa Bay, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The $50 million is all guaranteed, and the contract features up to $9 million in incentives.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Report: Patriots Sign Brian Hoyer

    QB agrees to one-year, $1.05M deal with New England for his third stint with the team

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Patriots Sign Brian Hoyer

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Finding Homes for the Best FAs Still Available 🏠

    Names like Tom Brady and Amari Cooper are off the market. But that doesn't mean talent-needy teams don't still have options...

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Finding Homes for the Best FAs Still Available 🏠

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Pats Thank TB12 in Tampa Paper

    'To the Buccaneers fans and Tampa Bay community—take care of him. You got a great one' 📸

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Pats Thank TB12 in Tampa Paper

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    8 Ways Free Agency Has Reshaped the 2020 NFL Draft

    A major acquisition or loss can move certain prospects up or down the big board

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    8 Ways Free Agency Has Reshaped the 2020 NFL Draft

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report