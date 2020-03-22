Tom Brady Rumors: Raiders Were 'Sniffing Around' Before QB Chose Buccaneers

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly had their eyes on Tom Brady before the future Hall of Famer elected to go to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, Las Vegas was "sniffing around Brady as late as this week."

Alas, the former New England Patriots great signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with Tampa Bay, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The $50 million is all guaranteed, and the contract features up to $9 million in incentives.

