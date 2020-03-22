Salisbury University Women's Club Rugby Players Stranded in Peru Due to COVID-19

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Members of the women's club rugby team at Salisbury University remain stranded in Peru after the government declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Asbury Park Press' Daniel LoGiudice.

The team had traveled to Peru for spring break. LoGiudice reported four players successfully booked flights out of the country after President Martin Vizcarra issued his order to begin halting international flights.

Kirby Given is among those unable to secure a departure.

"We're dealing with it on a day-to-day basis," she said. "The uncertainty part is something I don't keep in the forefront of my head because that panic and anxiety is not going to be beneficial to anybody. I hope for the best, and we've been proactive every day."

More than 267,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed worldwide and at least 11,000 people have died, per CNN. The World Health Organization has found 234 cases in Peru.

The United States Embassy in Lima issued a statement Sunday addressing the situation:

"The U.S. Embassy in Lima is operating and is coordinating closely with the Peruvian Government on all options for U.S. citizens to depart the country and are arranging charter aircraft. To date, approximately 500 American tourists departed Peru this weekend and included some of the most urgent medical cases. The U.S. Embassy will continue messaging as additional flight plans are finalized."

The State Department also told CNN that officials "are considering all options" to help any Americans who need to return to the U.S.