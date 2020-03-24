NCAA Men's Basketball Teams You Should Regret Not Having Watched in 2020

9 of 9

Al Goldis/Associated Press

In addition to those eight teams, here are eight players from other squads who could have led legendary runs in the NCAA tournament.

Vernon Carey Jr., Duke: Carey's per-game numbers never jumped off the page, but he only played 24.5 minutes on average. At a per-40 rate, he was putting up 28.6 points, 14.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. Ten years ago, he would've been a potential No. 1 pick. Hard to believe he might not even go in the first round, but such is life with threes all the rage.

Anthony Edwards, Georgia: The Bulldogs certainly weren't going to get into the Big Dance without winning the SEC tournament, but the potential No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft might have been able to carry them to that type of miracle. While you're starved for live sports, do yourself a favor and spend 10 minutes watching Edwards try to single-handedly bring Georgia back from a 28-point second-half deficit against Michigan State.

Luka Garza, Iowa: Defense likely would have kept Iowa from even reaching the second weekend of the tournament, but Garza would have done his darnedest to help the offense keep pace. He scored at least 20 points in 25 of 31 games, averaging 23.9 and 9.8 rebounds. He's the only player on this list we can realistically say this about, but don't be surprised if Garza comes back and does more of the same next year.

Markus Howard, Marquette: Howard led the nation in scoring at 27.8 points per game, and that number was still going up when the regular season ended. He put up at least 30 points in each of his final five games, and you can rest assured that he was going to take at least 20 shots per game for however long Marquette's tournament run lasted.

Myles Powell, Seton Hall: Powell's efficiency left much to be desired, but there aren't many players in recent memory who could take over a game at the drop of the hat quite like this guy. His 37-point performance against Michigan State may have been the best individual performance of the season—particularly because we didn't even think he was going to play due to an ankle injury.

Payton Pritchard, Oregon: Pritchard was roughly four games away from reaching 5,000 minutes and 2,000 points in his college career. Factoring in the Pac-12 tournament, that means he would have gotten there in the first weekend of what likely would have been a multiple-weekend tournament run. Experienced guards are key in March, and no one had more experience than this Duck.

Jalen Smith, Maryland: Got to love a double-double machine who blocks shots and makes threes. "Stick" Smith is the total package, and everyone had been expecting good things from Maryland since the moment we learned he was returning for a sophomore season. He and senior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. could have led the Terps to the Final Four.

Cassius Winston, Michigan State: The consensus preseason national player of the year didn't have quite the season we were anticipating, though that was largely because he didn't have much help aside from Xavier Tillman for the first two-thirds of the season. But the Spartans were hitting their peak at the right time and Winston was ready to get back to the Final Four for the second consecutive year.

