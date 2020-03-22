WWE WrestleMania 36 Rumors: Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler Planned for PPV

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

WWE is reportedly planning to include a singles match between Otis and Dolph Ziggler on the WrestleMania 36 card.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Joshua Gagnon) noted that while the bout hasn't yet been announced, it has been "on the books" for a month.

WrestleMania was originally scheduled to emanate from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was moved to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and other undisclosed locations.

Also, WWE broke WrestleMania into a two-night event with the first taking place on April 4 and the second occurring April 5.

In an effort to avoid the possibility of a nationwide lockdown impacting WrestleMania, WWE is reportedly taping the show ahead of time Wednesday and Thursday, per PWInsider (h/t Gagnon).

If Otis vs. Ziggler is part of the event, it won't come as a big surprise since they have been at odds for several weeks due to their competing affections for Mandy Rose.

When Otis was late for his Valentine's Day date with Mandy, Ziggler showed up and stepped in. After that, Ziggler and Mandy began dating, which was devastating to Otis.

Ziggler has gotten the better of him on several occasions since then, including eliminating him in a gauntlet match on SmackDown and throwing him through a pod and out of the ring at Elimination Chamber.

On last week's SmackDown, Ziggler interrupted a tag team match pitting Otis and Tucker against The Miz and John Morrison. When Ziggler interfered, Otis snapped and attacked the SmackDown tag team champions with a steel chair.

Given his status as a tag team wrestler and one half of Heavy Machinery, few could have predicted that Otis would ever have a singles match at WrestleMania as recently as a few months ago.

Ziggler made his main roster debut in 2004 and has portrayed the Ziggler character on television since 2008. Although he is a multi-time world heavyweight, intercontinental, United States and tag team champion, Ziggler has never had a one-on-one match at WrestleMania.

Although Ziggler will be a heel in the match if it happens, it will be a feel-good moment for him and for fans who have supported him over the years.

