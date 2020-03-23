NBA Mock Draft 2020: Predictions for Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Top Prospects

James Crisp/Associated Press

Despite the uncertainty around the upcoming offseason and the NBA draft, top prospects continue to announce they'll be heading to the pros for the 2020 campaign.

Among those, recent announcements include a top prospect in Georgia guard Anthony Edwards and first-round hopefuls in Duke guard Tre Jones and Syracuse forward Elijah Hughes. Many others will be following suit in the near future.

While basketball fans everywhere hope for promising news in the COVID-19 pandemic and a subsequent return to normalcy, we're continuing to look forward at the 2020 draft on June 25.

The order for our mock draft is based on the current NBA standings.

2020 NBA Mock Draft

1. Golden State Warriors: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: Deni Avdija, F, Maccabi Tel Aviv

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Atlanta Hawks: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

5. Detroit Pistons: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

6. New York Knicks: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

7. Chicago Bulls: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

8. Charlotte Hornets: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

9. Washington Wizards: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

10. Phoenix Suns: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

11. San Antonio Spurs: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

12. Sacramento Kings: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

14. Portland Trail Blazers: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

15. Orlando Magic: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (from BKN): Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

17. Boston Celtics (from MEM): Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

18. Dallas Mavericks: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos

19. Milwaukee Bucks (from IND): Josh Green, SG, Arizona

20. Brooklyn Nets (from PHI): Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

21. Denver Nuggets (from HOU): Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

22. Philadelphia 76ers (from OKC): Vernon Carey Jr., PF/C, Duke

23. Miami Heat: Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

24. Utah Jazz: Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (from DEN): Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

26. Boston Celtics: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, FC Barcelona

27. New York Knicks (from LAC): Tre Jones, PG, Duke

28. Toronto Raptors: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

30. Boston Celtics (from MIL): Xavier Tillman, PF, Michigan State

Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

Edwards fits a familiar mold, showing off spectacular talent and offensive upside with not-so-great efficiency in college.

In this specific projection, that's no concern for the Golden State Warriors. They already have two historic shooters in Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, so adding a creative scorer like Edwards means allowing him to focus on his strengths.

Still, it's fair to point out a disappointing 29.4 three-point clip. Despite the inefficiency, the 18-year-old attempted 7.7 per game. Plus, per Hoop-Math.com, he shot 30.2 percent on two-point jumpers.

The hope is he will sharpen his shot selection in the NBA when surrounded with better talent. Georgia, put simply, didn't have a tremendous roster while managing a 16-16 record.

Edwards, who averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists as a freshman, has declared for the draft.

Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

According to Tom Green of AL.com, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said Isaac Okoro will declare for the draft and go through the evaluation process. As long as he's an expected lottery pick, the forward probably won't return for his sophomore year.

The 19-year-old's primary appeal is his defense, earning All-SEC honors in that area while averaging 0.9 blocks and 0.9 steals. And at 6'6", he's versatile enough to guard four positions.

Yes, he's limited offensively right now. Okoro shot 29 percent beyond the arc and 16 percent on two-point jumpers, per Hoop-Math.

That's not to suggest he is ineffective on the scoring end, though. He hit 60.3 percent of his shots inside the three-point line, posing a real threat as a slasher/cutter and finisher.

Okoro provided 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and two assists per game. He probably won't develop into an All-Star, but NBA teams are desperate for reliable wings like the Atlanta native.

Tre Jones, PG, Duke

While it might be unrealistic to consider Jones a potential lottery pick, the Duke product still has a quality outlook.

In 65 college games, the 20-year-old averaged 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals. Plus, he raised his three-point mark from 26.2 percent as a freshman to 36.1, which is especially impressive since the NCAA moved back the three-point line 16.5 inches in 2019-20.

Even if he never becomes a key starter in the NBA, a reserve offering that mix of production would be a luxury. He averaged 16.2 points, 6.4 assists and 1.8 steals as a sophomore.

Jones has declared for the draft and should be safely considered an immediate-impact player.

