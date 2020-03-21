Duke's Tre Jones Declares for 2020 NBA Draft; Projected 1st-Round Pick

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Duke star Tre Jones told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday that he will enter the 2020 NBA draft.

Jones was part of a loaded 2018 recruiting class for the Blue Devils that included Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish. With Williamson, Barrett and Reddish moving on to the NBA after their freshman season, Jones assumed a larger role in the offense.

The sophomore guard averaged 16.2 points and 6.4 assists while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from beyond the arc. His true shooting (52.4) and effective field-goal (47.4) percentages were both increases over 2018-19 as well, per Sports Reference.

As a result of his strong overall play, Jones was named the 2020 ACC Player of the Year and ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Jones' older brother Tyus was the 24th overall pick in the 2015 draft. By June, he might have family bragging rights.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Jones to be the No. 20 pick to the Milwaukee Bucks in his most recent mock draft:

"The Bucks could look at Jones as an immediate contributor during their championship window. He made a strong jump this year as a scorer (16.2 PPG) and shooter (1.3 3PT, 36.1 percent), but it's still his passing IQ, defensive pressure and intangibles that Milwaukee would see carrying over to its second unit."

By returning to Duke for another season, Jones could've improved his draft stock further, either solidifying himself as a lottery selection or climbing into the top 10. Teams would undoubtedly view him differently if his long-range shooting improved.

Having said that, staying in school would've carried some risk. An injury or a general stagnation in his development could've had NBA scouts reevaluating their projections for him at the next level. And the more time a player spends in college, the more opportunities team personnel would have to critique his game.

In general, it's hard to fault any player for making the jump to the NBA when he's widely considered a first-round prospect.

The state of the 2020 class gave Jones an incentive for striking while the iron is hot, too. With a better crop of college and international stars expected in 2021, his draft value may never be higher than it is now.

Along with Jones, Duke might lose Vernon Carey Jr. to the NBA. Weep not for the Blue Devils since they have the second-best recruiting class in 247Sports' composite team rankings heading to Durham for next season.