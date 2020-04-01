Who Is the Current Face of WWE Heading into WrestleMania 36?

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Wrestling has always been a hierarchy. Talent rises and falls along the way while certain acts remain at the top. Above all else, though, is the face of the company.

Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock and John Cena have taken on that role over the years. Others could claim to have held it briefly, but the great faces of WWE stand the test of time.

The modern era of WWE has led to shifts in focus. It has rarely felt like one Superstar stood above the rest as the face of the company. With a massive roster and a trio of brands, this is to be expected.

However, the company cannot go without a face. Whether it is for marketing major shows or getting fans to tune in each week, it always has a lead figure to get everyone invested.

WrestleMania 36 is on the horizon, and it is hard to easily pick out who the true face of WWE is. However, a few names stand out as keys contributors to building up the company.