Ex-Rams CB Nickell Robey-Coleman, Eagles Agree to 1-Year Contract

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Nickell Robey-Coleman has found a new home after agreeing to a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday.

The cornerback texted ESPN's Josina Anderson that he will sign a one-year deal.

While Robey-Coleman never achieved superstar status with the Los Angeles Rams, he may be one of the most reviled men in Louisiana. He was the player whose controversial hit on Tommylee Lewis in the 2018 NFC Championship Game was not called for pass interference and helped prevent the New Orleans Saints from advancing to Super Bowl LIII.

The 28-year-old is coming off a decent season with the Rams in which he played in all 16 games, starting three of them, and tallied 36 total tackles, seven pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

Unfortunately for him, that wasn't enough to convince the Rams he was worth keeping around. L.A. declined a $3.5 million option on Robey-Coleman's contract, making him a free agent and saving the team $4.5 million in cap space, per Spotrac.

The undrafted free agent out of Southern California landed with the Buffalo Bills in 2013. That turned into a four-year stint with the Bills, during which he started a career-high seven games in 2014 and landed himself a two-year extension before the 2015 season.

That would be his last contract with Buffalo. Robey-Coleman was released in 2017 as free agency got underway. Even then, the 5'8" Florida native had to show some patience before his next deal. It wasn't until a month after free agency opened when the Rams inked him to a deal.

For his career, Robey-Coleman has recorded 289 tackles, 48 pass deflections, six interceptions, five forced fumbles, five sacks and two touchdowns.

The Eagles have put an emphasis on filling out their secondary this offseason after they tied for 21st in touchdown passes allowed (27) and finished 19th in passing yards allowed per game (241.6).

Before signing Robey-Coleman, who will likely receive the bulk of his playing time as Philly's nickel cornerback in 2020, the team acquired three-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay from the Detroit Lions.