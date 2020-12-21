5-Star SF Aminu Mohammed Commits to Georgetown over Indiana, Georgia, More

Credit: 247Sports

The Georgetown Hoyas landed an impact player for the 2021 class with the commitment of Aminu Mohammed.

The forward announced his decision Monday:

The Washington, D.C., native is a 5-star recruit and the No. 16 overall player in the class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

Mohammed has excellent athleticism for his position, helping him to attack the paint and consistently finish at the rim. He has a good enough handle to create opportunities for himself and others, allowing him to play on the ball at the next level.

Though he's a bit undersized for a wing at 6'5", his strength makes up for it on both ends of the court. It's helped him to dominate at the high school level for Greenwood, causing headaches for opposing coaches.

"You can't stop him, and it is unrealistic for me to expect my guys to stop him," Purdy coach Ryan Stokes said of Mohammed, per Jared Lankford of the Monett Times.

His high level of play got the attention of numerous college coaches, but he decided to play for the Hoyas.

Mohammed has the chance to make an early impact with his new team before potentially moving on to the NBA within the next couple of years.