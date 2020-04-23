Tristan Wirfs Drafted by Buccaneers: Tampa Bay's Depth Chart After Round 1

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after they picked the 2019 Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year 13th overall in the 2020 NFL draft Thursday.



The Bucs traded up one spot with the San Francisco 49ers for No. 13.

Here's a look at how the right tackle fits into Tampa Bay's depth chart as it stands following the selection as well as more notes on the draft's 13th overall pick.

Depth Chart

QB - Tom Brady, Ryan Griffin

RB - Ronald Jones II, Dare Ogunbowale

WR 1 - Chris Godwin

WR 2 - Mike Evans

WR 3 - Justin Watson, Spencer Schnell

TE - Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate

LT - Donovan Smith, Brad Seaton

LG - Ali Marpet, Zack Bailey

C - Ryan Jensen

RG - Alex Cappa, Aaron Stinnie

RT - Tristan Wirfs, Joe Haeg

Wirfs, who is 6'5" and 320 pounds, shined at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, notably running a 4.85 40-yard dash.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com ranked Wirfs fourth on his list of available draft-eligible offensive linemen, compared him to Los Angeles Chargers right tackle Bryan Bulaga and wrote that he has "an elite body type" and "the ability to become a good starter at either right tackle or guard."

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report ranked Wirfs as his second-rated offensive lineman and 11th overall on his big board. He also called Wirfs the best pass-blocker in the draft.

The question is where Wirfs plays for Tampa Bay, as some predraft conversation around the ex-Hawkeye concerned whether he was a better fit at guard or tackle.

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network has Wirfs pegged as a guard and said the following to Scott Dochterman of The Athletic:

"I think he's somebody that has a chance to be an All-Pro guard. I know he's played on the right. He's played on the left, and he's a good tackle. I think he can play tackle in the NFL. I just think he has a chance to be an elite guard. He's got some issues, oversetting, that can be cleaned up a little bit. I just thought he'd be better if he had neighbors on each side."

Dane Brugler of The Athletic believes he's a tackle on the next level, however:

"A natural athlete, Wirfs' background in track (explosiveness) and wrestling (body control) has translated to his football skills, including the importance of training and preparation. While he is still refining his fundamentals, his ability to reset is impressive, rarely losing his center. Overall, Wirfs' lack of ideal length will push him to guard on some boards, but his big-man twitch, developed power and tendency to always default to his balance are an impressive combination, projecting as a starting tackle or guard in the NFL."

For his part, Wirfs seems up to play wherever asked in the NFL, although he noted the positions he's played his whole life.

"I've always been a tackle," Wirfs said at the combine, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. "I think I'm a tackle, but wherever. If somebody wants me to guard, then that's fine with me. I just want to get on the field."

Based on the team's depth chart, Wirfs is likely to play right tackle in Tampa Bay, who wisely chose to invest in the offensive line to help protect six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady.

Wirfs should help unlock Tampa Bay's immense potential, which is sky high with superstar wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and tight end Rob Gronkowski now in the mix.