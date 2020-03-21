Wells Bayou Wins $1M Prize at Louisiana Derby with Empty Stands Amid COVID-19

Lou Hodges, Jr./Associated Press

Even without any fans in attendance, the Louisiana Derby was held in New Orleans on Saturday with Wells Bayou taking first place and capturing the $1 million prize.

It was the 107th running of the derby, which is part of the Road to the Kentucky Derby, and was held at Fair Grounds Race Course. On Saturday, the track remained closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic and shut down fully shortly after the race finished, with Fair Grounds suspending future events in accordance with New Orleans' "stay-home" directive to combat the spread of the virus.

"Fair Grounds Race Course remains focused on the safety of members of the backside community who are vital to ensuring the care of the horses," the Churchill Downs-owned track said in a statement. "In compliance with the Louisiana Racing Commission’s emergency order, we are committed to facilitating their safe and customary movement to tracks outside of New Orleans."

Jockey Florent Geroux won his second career Louisiana Derby after taking home first in 2016 while riding Gun Runner. Wells Bayou led from start to finish and picked up 100 points as the horse looks to qualify for the Kentucky Derby, now scheduled to take place in early September due to COVID-19.

"He's very great leaving the gate," Geroux told the Associated Press after the race. "He broke super sharp. After that, when he makes the lead, he relaxes very nice. I let him take a few breathers around the turns. He did perfectly. And when the competition came next to him down the lane, he has another gear.''

Wells Bayou closed at 3-1 odds after opening at 8-1 before the race. NY Traffic took second, while Modernist pulled up in third.

Between now and the new date for the Kentucky Derby, Geroux and trainer Brad Cox will look to keep their foal in peak shape.

"The first Saturday in September is a long ways away," Geroux said, "Many things can happen. We're just hoping the horse comes back healthy and we're going to adjust and go from there.''