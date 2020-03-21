Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball Have 'Very Special Connection,' David Griffin Says

The New Orleans Pelicans have plenty to look forward to once the NBA returns to action as rookie top overall pick Zion Williamson was clicking with teammates Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Jrue Holiday before the league announced the suspension of all games on March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

New Orleans Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin commented on the budding chemistry between Ball and Williamson specifically Saturday:

Williamson's 2019-20 debut was delayed by an Oct. 21 arthroscopic knee surgery. The 19-year-old phenom played his first regular-season game of the year on Jan. 22 and set several records in the following 18 games before the NBA's hiatus began:

To Griffin's point, Ball and Williamson wasted no time in creating some jaw-dropping highlights:

The Pelicans went 11-9 after Williamson came into the fold to improve to 28-36 on the season. New Orleans sits 3.5 games behind the 32-33 Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Griffin also noted Saturday that "the idea of canceling" the 2019-20 season altogether "is not at all" under consideration by the league at this point.

