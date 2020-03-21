Syracuse 1st-Team All-ACC SF Elijah Hughes Declares for 2020 NBA Draft

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Syracuse forward Elijah Hughes announced on Twitter Saturday he will declare for the 2020 NBA draft:

He will have until June 15 to withdraw from the draft and return to school.

Hughes led the ACC in scoring at 19.0 points per game on his way to become a first-team All-Conference player. He also added 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game during his junior season.

Despite his production, he wasn't listed as one of the top 50 players in the class by Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman.

A 3-star recruit out of high school, according to 247Sports, Hughes had limited interest from major programs and spent his first season at East Carolina, where he averaged 7.8 points per game.

The wing transferred after his freshman season and eventually earned a much bigger role at Syracuse, starting every game he's played over the past two years while averaging 16.3 points in 34.6 minutes per game.

He was a go-to option for the Orange this past season, scoring in double digits every time he played more than 20 minutes. He scored 27 points in a win over North Carolina in the ACC tournament, which was his final game before the postseason was canceled because of the coronavirus.

While Hughes still has one year of eligibility remaining, he's already four years out of high school and is coming off a solid season.

With good size for a 2-guard at 6'6" and the ability to create looks both inside and out (34.2 percent from three-point range), he has a chance to continue his career as a professional.