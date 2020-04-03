Ex-Browns S Damarious Randall, Raiders Agree to 1-Year Contract

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 3, 2020

Cleveland Browns free safety Damarious Randall (23) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Defensive back Damarious Randall is headed to the Las Vegas Raiders on a one-year deal.

Randall texted the news to ESPN's Josina Anderson

Randall started all 26 games he played over the last two years with the Cleveland Browns but was limited to just 11 appearances in 2019 while dealing with hamstring injuries. He was also inactive one week because of a coach's decision.

When he was on the field, the 27-year-old again showcased his versatility while lining up at both safety positions as well as a slot cornerback. He had mostly played cornerback in his three years with the Green Bay Packers and has demonstrated the ability to fill multiple spots in the secondary.

He was also used more on the blitz than ever before, totaling 2.5 sacks in 2019 after entering the year with zero. His 61 tackles were also fourth on the team despite missing five games, showing his ability to impact the game close to the line of scrimmage.

On the other hand, Randall was inconsistent against the pass and allowed a 120.0 quarterback rating on 42 targets in his direction, per Pro Football Reference.

The 2015 first-round pick also failed to get a single interception after tallying at least three picks in each of his first four years.

Video Play Button

The Raiders are hoping he can bounce back in 2020 while again becoming the playmaker we have come to expect from his first few seasons. With his experience and versatility, Randall has a chance to be a valuable part of the pass defense next season.

Cleveland will move forward with a rebuilt secondary after adding Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo in free agency this offseason.

