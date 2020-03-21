Colts GM Praises Philip Rivers' Veteran Leadership After QB Signs $25M Contract

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts announced the signing of Philip Rivers on Saturday, and general manager Chris Ballard spoke glowingly about the veteran quarterback.

According to Andrew Walker of the team's official website, Ballard talked about what Rivers brings to the table:

"Philip is one of the most decorated quarterbacks in the NFL and we are fortunate to add an experienced player of his caliber to our organization. His familiarity with our coaching staff and offensive system in addition to his experience were attractive qualities during our evaluation process. Philip is a fierce competitor and his veteran leadership will be crucial in the continued development of our young roster."

Per Spotrac, Indy signed the 38-year-old to a one-year, $25 million contract.

Prior to signing with the Colts, Rivers had spent his 16-year career with the Chargers franchise. After finishing a disappointing 5-11 last season, however, Los Angeles decided to let Rivers depart in free agency.

Rivers owns a career record of 123-101 as a starter and led the Chargers to the playoffs on six occasions. Upon taking over as the starter in 2006 following the departure of Drew Brees, Rivers started 224 consecutive games for the Bolts—a streak that lasted through last season.

While he has never reached the Super Bowl, Rivers is one of the all-time great quarterbacks statistically, as he ranks sixth in passing yards (59,271) and passing touchdowns (397).

Rivers has his drawbacks as well, including his penchant for mistakes. He threw 20 interceptions last season and has thrown 198 in his career. There were also some questions about his arm strength last season, when he completed 66 percent of his passes for 4,615 yards with 23 touchdowns.

In Indianapolis, Rivers will likely be given every opportunity to supplant Jacoby Brissett as the starter after Brissett went 7-8 last season in place of the retired Andrew Luck.

If Rivers wins the starting job, he likely won't be asked to do too much. Running back Marlon Mack is the focal point of the offense, having rushed for a career-high 1,091 yards in 14 games last season.

The Colts also have a supremely talented defense led by linebacker Darius Leonard, defensive end Justin Houston and newly acquired defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

Rivers should be comfortable in the offense, as head coach Frank Reich was his quarterbacks coach and then offensive coordinator with the Chargers from 2013-15.

Provided Rivers limits mistakes, defers to the running game and defense and makes plays with wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and tight end Jack Doyle, the Colts will have a chance to win the AFC South in 2020.