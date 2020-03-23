The Best- and Worst-Constructed MLB Rosters to Handle Shortened 2020 Season

0 of 6

Associated Press

Because of the coronavirus, the only thing that's certain about the 2020 Major League Baseball season is it won't be 162 games long.

Instead, the league is likely ticketed for the shortest season in its history. Yet the campaign will still be a grind, as MLB will probably cut down off days and play scheduled doubleheaders to salvage as many games as possible.

If a shorter yet more intense slate is in the offing, depth figures to take on extra importance. The more good players a team has, the more it should be able to keep everyone fresh and weather injuries. Youth could also help, as reduced off days might necessitate frequent breaks for veterans.

So which clubs are—and aren't—built for a season like this? Setting aside teams that are bad to begin with—e.g., the Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers—let's take a look at one of each for every division.