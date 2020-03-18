MLB Contenders That Will Benefit from Delayed Start to 2020 Season

0 of 7

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Major League Baseball has pushed back the start of its 2020 season. But in a roundabout sort of way, the delay, which figures to last at least until Memorial Day on May 25, should prove beneficial for some teams' contention chances.

There are seven in particular that we think are worth talking about. The implications here are almost entirely injury-related, though there are also broader circumstances at play.

We'll start with the team that could benefit the least of the seven and end with the one that could benefit the most.