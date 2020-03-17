Unanswered Questions Hanging over MLB Amid Unprecedented Uncertainty

0 of 7

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The 2020 Major League Baseball season will not start on time. Beyond that, everything about the league's immediate future in the face of the coronavirus outbreak is unresolved.

All anyone can do is ask questions, of which there are about a million pertaining to baseball alone.

Rather than address each and every last one of them, we sought to boil everything down to just seven. These deal with when the 2020 season might begin and how long it will last as well as the many financial implications of baseball's ongoing suspension of operations.

Let's take 'em one at a time.