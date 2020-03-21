NBA Announces 'NBA Together' Campaign to Support People Impacted by Coronavirus

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

The NBA announced Friday it has launched the "NBA Together" campaign to contribute and raise more than $50 million to support people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

It's a coordinated effort between the NBA, WNBA, G League and NBA 2K League, with more than $30 million already committed by the leagues, teams and athletes.

The program features four pillars—Know the Facts, Acts of Caring, Expand Your Community and NBA Together Live—to help increase knowledge about the coronavirus and help those affected by the disease.

"The phrase 'bigger than basketball' is often used when discussing the efforts of a player or team to make a positive impact in their community," the release said. "The response to this global pandemic is the epitome of 'bigger than basketball' as the NBA looks to do its part to help people across the globe come together and work through these tough times."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke with ESPN's Rachel Nichols on Wednesday to discuss the league's decision to halt play during the pandemic and what it will take to resume the 2019-20 season:

"What are the conditions we need for the league to restart? I would say I'm looking at three different things. One is, when can we restart and operate as we've known it with 19,000 fans in buildings? ... Option two is, should we consider restarting without fans, and what would that mean? Because, presumably, if we had a group of players, and staff around them, and you could test them and follow some sort of protocol, doctors and health officials may say it's safe to play.

"A third option that we are looking at now ... the impact on the national psyche of having no sports programming on television. And one of the things we've been talking about are, are there conditions in which a group of players could compete—maybe it's for a giant fundraiser or just the collective good of the people—where you take a subset of players and, is there a protocol where they can be tested and quarantined and isolated in some way, and they could compete against one another? Because people are stuck at home, and I think they need a diversion. They need to be entertained."

In the meantime, the league's stars will take part in the NBA Together Live portion of the campaign, with one player taking questions from fans each weekday at 3 p.m. ET on Instagram Live.