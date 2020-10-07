Report: Seahawks, Damon 'Snacks' Harrison Agree to Practice-Squad Contract

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Defensive tackle Damon Harrison and the Seattle Seahawks agreed to a practice-squad contract Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 6'3", 350-pound tackle known as "Snacks" requested, and was granted, his release by the Detroit Lions in late February and had publicly stated he wasn't in a hurry to find a new home. Now 31 years old, Harrison made a name for himself at nose tackle with the New York Jets and elevated his game with the New York Giants, earning First-Team All-Pro honors in 2016.

That was quite a payoff for a Giants team that signed him to a five-year, $46.25 million deal with $30 million guaranteed. New York's window for contention began to quickly close, making Harrison—and his contract—expendable. After starting the year 1-5 in 2018, the Giants traded him to Detroit in October for a conditional 2019 fifth-round draft pick.

Harrison finished 2018 with 81 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and nine tackles for loss, prompting the Lions to sign him to a one-year extension.

Despite a solid 2019 (49 tackles, three pass deflections, two sacks in 15 games), Detroit limped to a 3-12-1 record in a down year for the NFC North.

As players began airing out their frustrations with second-year head coach Matt Patricia, Harrison was already ahead of the pack in looking for a new team.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Now with the 4-0 Seahawks, the tackle will look to regain his All-Pro form and return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The undrafted tackle out of William Penn was graded a 63.2 by Pro Football Focus last season.

While signing a practice-squad contract means Harrison won't initially be on the Seahawks' 53-man roster, it will allow Seattle to get him acclimated to the team and up to speed with the playbook before elevating him to the roster.

Once Harrison is moved up from the practice squad, he will add depth to an already-talented defensive line spearheaded by Jarran Reed, Poona Ford and LJ Collier.