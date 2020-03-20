Tua Tagovailoa Rumors: QB Plans to Send Workout Video to NFL Teams Before Draft

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is doing what he can to prove to NFL teams he's recovered from his hip surgery.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Laura Rutledge provided an update on the prospect on Get Up Friday:

Rutledge noted Tagovailoa will get an MRI on his hip on April 10th and send it to teams while also providing more information to interested parties:

"The other part of this as well is that Tua’s camp right now is working on some sort of video that they would be able to give out to these teams showing him throwing, showing him doing the exercises that people would want to see otherwise. And really trying to replicate what these teams would be doing if they were able to see Tua in person."

The quarterback was expected to perform at Alabama's pro day on April 9, but it was canceled out of concern for the coronavirus.

All college prospects were then banned from visiting NFL teams, making Tagovailoa "the draft's top medical mystery," per Schefter.

The above leaves teams without the opportunity to get an up-close view of the player since he underwent surgery in November. His CT scans three months after the surgery were "as positive as possible," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, and he's already been seen throwing, but team doctors still can't get an accurate look at him.



Considering he's also had multiple ankle surgeries in college as well as finger and knee problems, there is a lot of risk for a projected first-round pick.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller still expected Tagovailoa to be selected by the Miami Dolphins with the No. 5 overall pick in his latest mock draft.