Antonio Brown Prefers to Join Tom Brady, Buccaneers; Talks Arians Relationship

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown has an idea of where he'd like to play next.

In an interview on The Mike Calta Show (h/t TMZ Sports) on 102.5 The Bone, Brown expressed his desire to reunite with former New England Patriot teammate Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Preferably with Tom," Brown said when asked about his top three preferred destinations.

Brown and Brady played together briefly on the New England Patriots in September 2019 before the wideout was released amid allegations of rape and sexual assault.

