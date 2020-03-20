Antonio Brown Prefers to Join Tom Brady, Buccaneers; Talks Arians Relationship

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 20, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Antonio Brown #17 of the New England Patriots in action against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown has an idea of where he'd like to play next.

In an interview on The Mike Calta Show (h/t TMZ Sports) on 102.5 The Bone, Brown expressed his desire to reunite with former New England Patriot teammate Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Preferably with Tom," Brown said when asked about his top three preferred destinations.

Brown and Brady played together briefly on the New England Patriots in September 2019 before the wideout was released amid allegations of rape and sexual assault.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

