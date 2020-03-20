Davante Adams Talks Keenan Allen with Packers, NFL Draft Prospects on Twitter

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is trying to pass his time at home amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. So on Friday, he took to Twitter to answer fan questions about a number of questions, from queries on the NFL to his favorite flavor of Skittles (sour).

One question was which NFL wide receiver Adams would want to pair with on the Packers:

That would be a scary combo. Keenan Allen caught 104 passes for 1,199 yards and six touchdowns last season, while Adams posted 83 receptions for 997 yards and five scores (in just 12 games). Both players have been elected to the Pro Bowl three times each. Suffice to say, Aaron Rodgers would be in heaven with that pair to target.

He also said Alabama's Jerry Jeudy and Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb are his picks for the rookie wideouts he would like to pair with:

B/R's Matt Miller had Jeudy listed as his No. 5 overall prospect and Lamb at No. 13 in his latest big board, so unless the Green Bay Packers trade up, neither player will be available to them at No. 30 overall in the first round.

This year's wide receiver class is deep though. Miller had nine wideouts in his top 50—Jeudy, Lamb, Alabama's Henry Ruggs III (12), Clemson's Tee Huggins (20), LSU's Justin Jefferson (21), Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk (39), Penn State's KJ Hamler (41), TCU's Jalen Reagor (47) and Michigan's Donovan Peoples-Jones (49)—so the Packers should be able to snag a quality wide receiver in the first or second round if that's the direction they decide to go.

Adams also answered a few other questions, including his favorite routes to run and which former teammate he'd choose to be isolated with during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Wideout J'Mon Moore, who spent time with the Cleveland Browns on their practice squad in 2019, appreciated the response:

See that, folks? Even in isolation, we can find a way to come closer together.