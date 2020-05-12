Former Bears CB Prince Amukamara, Raiders Reportedly Agree to Contract

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 12, 2020

Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara starts his pass coverage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Free-agent cornerback Prince Amukamara has agreed to a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Terms were not immediately disclosed.

Amukamara, who turns 31 on June 6, had 10 pass breakups and 53 tackles in 15 starts for the Chicago Bears last season. A total of 66.2 percent of targets were completed in his coverage for a total of 14.0 yards per completion (9.3 yards per target), according to Pro Football Reference.

The New York Giants drafted the ex-Nebraska star 19th overall in the 2011 draft. He played five seasons for Big Blue, amassing seven interceptions, 261 tackles and 43 pass breakups.

Amukamara signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars via free agency in 2016 before moving on to the Bears in 2017. He shined in 2018, tying a career-high with three interceptions, breaking up 12 passes and accumulating 66 tackles. Quarterbacks had just a 75.3 rating when targeting him.

The 6'0", 206-pound cornerback will enter his 10th NFL season for his fourth NFL team. Although his performance took a dip in 2019, he's a steady, reliable veteran capable of operating as a plug-and-play starter. Amukamara should be a reliable, valuable asset for Las Vegas.

