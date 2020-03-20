Willian Asks Chelsea If He Can Join Family in Brazil Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Robin Jones/Getty Images

Chelsea forward Willian has asked the Blues if he can return home to Brazil to be with family during the coronavirus outbreak.

Willian told Brazilian channel Globo SporTV (h/t Alex Milne of The Mirror) he's currently alone in England because his wife and daughters have returned to Brazil:

"They went first, I was going to have a break and I was going too. Now, I'm checking here, if I have authorisation from the club.

"We're deciding, they are about to come back here, but as there was a meeting and there was a definition here, they postponed the league until April 30th… With that fact, I'm trying to get permission from the club to be able to go.

"I explained the situation, I'm trying to get authorisation. I heard that players from other clubs are going to Brazil too, maybe being close to the family at this moment."

Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Willian's contract expires in the summer, but the midfielder has said he will stay on with the Blues until the current campaign is completed, per Esporte Interativo (h/t Ben Pringle of the Daily Express).

The player explained his deal ends in July, but said he remains "loyal" to the Blues until the season is over.

Willian is on course to find a new team once he becomes a free agent. He turned down Chelsea's reported offer of a two-year contract, and is searching for a three-year deal with increased wages, per Pringle.

Frank Lampard has displayed faith in his former team-mate after returning to Stamford Bridge to become manager.

The 31-year-old has started 27 games in the Premier League and Europe, and will remain an important player in the final matches once the season resumes.

It was announced on Thursday English football will remain suspended until at least April 30, with the season being extended indefinitely.