Duke's Tre Jones Expected to Declare for 2020 NBA Draft, Says Coach K

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski expects Tre Jones will declare for the 2020 NBA draft.

Appearing on The 247Sports College Basketball Show podcast with Evan Daniels, Krzyzewski brought up Jones when asked if he's had a chance to sit down with any of his players to talk about going pro.

"We put in for the advisory committee. You can send it in, and we will do that for a number of our guys so they can get a look," he said. "Obviously Tre Jones we know is going to go, whenever he announces."

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman has Jones ranked as the No. 21 prospect in this year's draft class:

"Jones helped hold Cole Anthony to 4-of-14 shooting over the weekend while totaling 21 points and 11 assists of his own. Whether he projects as a starter or not, Jones figures to be an asset for any team regardless of role. Even his scoring hits a wall, his passing IQ, defensive pressure and intangibles will carry over."

Jones was a solid contributor as a freshman last season, averaging 9.4 points and 5.3 assists per game with a 41.4 shooting percentage.

As a sophomore in 2019-20, Jones developed into a star. He was named ACC Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and ranked first or second on the Blue Devils in scoring (16.2), assists (6.4) and steals (1.8). His three-point percentage skyrocketed from 26.2 as a freshman to 36.1 this season.

Per ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Adrian Wojnarowski, NBA executives "widely agree" the predraft process this year will be limited, "if not lost altogether," because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 NBA draft is scheduled for June 25 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.