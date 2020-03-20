David Tepper Foundation Donated $2.65M Toward Coronavirus Pandemic Relief

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has donated $2.65 million through his foundation to support the local community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer, $1 million is going to the Foundation for the Carolinas' COVID-19 Response Fund while the rest of the money is going to Atrium Health and Novant Health as well as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Foundation.

The COVID-19 Response Fund is a local organization created by Foundation For The Carolinas and United Way of Central Carolinas. It was formed on Monday and has collected more than $7.8 million in four days.

"David Tepper has emerged as one of our most influential leaders and a champion in the philanthropic field," Foundation For The Carolinas President and CEO Michael Marsicano said. "This generous gift is an expression of his heartfelt commitment to the well-being of our citizens. Now is the time for us all to come together to help one another."

According to Katie Peralta of Charlotte Agenda, the money will help buy mobile hotspots with prepaid internet for students.

Tepper, 62, purchased the Panthers in 2018 for $2.275 million and is set to own an expansion MLS team in Charlotte.