Ben Simmons, JuJu, More to Participate in FaZe Clan COVID-19 Benefit Tournament

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

FaZe Clan announced Friday several professional athletes, including the Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons, Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George, Los Angeles Lakers' Kyle Kuzma and Pittsburgh Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster, will take part in a Call of Duty: Warzone tournament Monday to benefit coronavirus pandemic relief efforts.

Lee Trink, FaZe Clan's CEO, released a statement about the "Fight2Fund" efforts:

"The constant news feed with COVID-19 updates and safe distancing preventative measures can be stressful and isolating. With Fight2Fund, we're offering entertainment content with a purpose to help address the global pandemic. Fortunately, we were able to move fast in organizing the Fight2Fund Pro-Am Tournament series as it's in our DNA to quickly create content that our community craves and shares. We'll continue this pro-am every Monday and feature new athletes, celebrities, musicians and streamers all in an effort to help in the fight against Coronavirus."

The release noted its first event this week raised $46,289.

Other athletes taking part in Monday's pro-am tournament include the Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox, New Orleans Pelicans' Josh Hart, Miami Heat's Meyers Leonard and skateboarder Shane O'Neill.

Entertainment will be provided by popular DJs Marshmello, Diplo, Alesso and Jauz.

The show starts Monday at 3 p.m. ET on FaZe Clan's Twitch channel.

Each team will play five matches of Call of Duty: Warzone, the recently released battle royale video game, with one point for each elimination and five points for every victory.

The winning team gets to pick a charity to receive 100 percent of the sponsored and stream-donated proceeds.