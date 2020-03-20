Thomas Lemar Reportedly Targeted by Manchester United Amid Transfer Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Manchester United are targeting Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Lemar and have reportedly met with his representatives.

ESPN's Julien Laurens reported the 24-year-old is preparing to depart the capital, and the Red Devils see him as a potential addition in the summer, according to sources.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.